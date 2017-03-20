Fatemi hosts farewell lunch for Saudi Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi hosted a lunch for the out-going Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Marzouk A-Zahrani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Monday.

The SAPM extended his felicitations to the out-going Ambassador on the

completion of a fruitful and productive assignment in Pakistan and appreciated the contribution made by him in further strengthening the existing excellent bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Declaring the Kingdom as a true and trusted friend of Pakistan, the

Special Assistant expressed satisfaction over the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and expressed the desire to continue working closely with the next Ambassador of the Kingdom for the enhancement of these ties.

He also conveyed his best wishes to the out-going Ambassador, in his future endeavors.

Ambassador Al-Zahrani reciprocated the SAPM’s sentiments and expressed

gratitude for the support and cooperation extended by the Government and people of Pakistan during his tenure in Islamabad.

He expressed confidence that the bilateral relations would continue to grow in years to come.

The lunch was also attended by the Heads of Mission of all GCC countries

in Pakistan.