Fatemi holds meeting with Saudi Minister for Labour and Social Development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

for Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with Saudi Minister for Labour and Social Development, Ali bin Nasir Al Ghafis on Wednesday in Riyadh.

According to a press release of the Foreign Office issued here, Tariq

Fatemi thanked the Saudi Minister for the warm hospitality and stated that the government of Pakistan was striving to further strengthen its cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in various fields for the benefit of both the peoples.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the Saudi Government in assisting Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia who had been adversely affected because of non-payment of their dues by a few companies.

Further issues related to Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia and future

cooperation in this sector was also discussed. The Saudi Minister for Labour and Social Development stated that the presence of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia was a sign of the strength of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He assured the SAPM of his Ministry’s readiness to consider other

initiatives to enhance the welfare of overseas workers in the Kingdom. Both sides agreed to continue their bilateral engagement in line with the vision set by the leadership of both the countries.