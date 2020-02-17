Fateha for departed soul of PTI leader Naeemul Haq offered at PM House

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Quran Khawani and Fateha was offered for the departed soul of PTI’s senior leader and Special Assistant to the PM on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq at a reception held at the PM House on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, family members of late Naeemul Haq, Members of the Cabinet, parliamentarians and party leaders attended the Fateha reception.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri offered the Fateha.

Naeemul Haq, a senior leader and founding member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, passed away in Karachi on Saturday after protracted illness. He was 70.

The deceased had several decade-long association with Prime Minister Imran Khan, was his confidant and together with the PM had founded the PTI in 1996.