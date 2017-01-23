FATA to soon have modern cricket academy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA)

will soon have a state-of-the-art cricket academy to groom promising

players and make them enable to represent the country at international level, Noor ul Haq Baloch, FATA cricket president said on Monday.

“Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised us to establish a modern cricket academy for the FATA youth,” he told APP.

He said the academy would be set up in Peshawar as it was easily approachable from all the tribal agencies and frontier regions.

The PCB recognized FATA as a full member of the domestic circuit in

2013, allowing them to try and qualify for first-class cricket. “Since

then they have been impressive as we have defeated all the major teams, which have been playing first-class cricket for several decades”, Baloch said.

He said there was a lot of talent in the tribal areas and the youth had the potential to excel but the problem was that of proper facilities.

“In FATA, cricket is the main sport. Our youngsters were driven by

this game. They have the spirit and heart for it. But we lack facilities. However, I am sure once the academy was established our youth would get the opportunity to polish their skills and represent the country at the international level,” he added.

Baloch was of the view that fitness was one of the main problems of Pakistan cricket team and when players from FATA would make their way into the national side that issue would be resolved.

“The FATA youth grow up in hills. They have solid build-ups and

strong mentally. The fitness level of players was exemplary,” he remarked.