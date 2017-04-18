FATA to be brought into national mainstream: Eng Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will be brought into the national mainstream.
He was speaking at a ceremony for signing of Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) between National Testing Service and Khadim e
Khalaq Foundation Khyber Agency.
He said the aim of the reforms would be to end the black law
of Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and give rights to people of
FATA.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will fulfill his
promise of reforms in FATA.
Engineer Amir Muqam said people of FATA and army fought
jointly against terrorism, adding residents of FATA were displaced
from their homes.
He said sacrifices of people of FATA were seen with respect.
He said reforms in FATA were the right of the people.
The advisor said conditions in FATA were improving fast due to
efforts of Pakistan army and social and cultural activities were
being restored in the region.
The Advisor said attention was needed to bring improvement in
sectors of infrastructure, education and health so that people of
FATA could be brought at par with people of other parts of the
country.
