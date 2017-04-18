FATA to be brought into national mainstream: Eng Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Tuesday said Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) will be brought into the national mainstream.

He was speaking at a ceremony for signing of Memorandum of

Understanding (MOU) between National Testing Service and Khadim e

Khalaq Foundation Khyber Agency.

He said the aim of the reforms would be to end the black law

of Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR) and give rights to people of

FATA.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will fulfill his

promise of reforms in FATA.

Engineer Amir Muqam said people of FATA and army fought

jointly against terrorism, adding residents of FATA were displaced

from their homes.

He said sacrifices of people of FATA were seen with respect.

He said reforms in FATA were the right of the people.

The advisor said conditions in FATA were improving fast due to

efforts of Pakistan army and social and cultural activities were

being restored in the region.

The Advisor said attention was needed to bring improvement in

sectors of infrastructure, education and health so that people of

FATA could be brought at par with people of other parts of the

country.