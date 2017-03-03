FATA reforms to bring progress, prosperity for people: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir has said that reforms in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) would bring progress and prosperity for the people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people of FATA would enjoy equal rights like other citizens of the country.

Khurram Dastgir said the decision of FATA reforms would strengthen democracy in the country.

He said constitutional amendment would be made on FATA reforms after due process.

To a question he said civil and military leadership had clearly stated that all out efforts would be made to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

To another question, the minister said operation Radd ul Fasaad was continuing across the country to eleminate the terror elements once for all.

Dastgir said reservations of a few political parties on FATA reforms and military courts would be removed soon.