FATA reforms to be placed in next cabinet meeting: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Dismissing speculations on delay
in FATA reforms package, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on
Thursday said these would be placed in the next cabinet
meeting.
“On my directions extensive consultation has been
carried out with all the stakeholders including visits by
select committee to all agencies,” the Prime Minister told
reporters at the launch of Green Pakistan Campaign here at
PM’s Office.
The Prime Minister said the government had taken the
initiative to evolve consensus for empowering the people of
FATA.
“All other speculations are wrong,” he said.
