FATA reforms to be placed in next cabinet meeting: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Dismissing speculations on delay

in FATA reforms package, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on

Thursday said these would be placed in the next cabinet

meeting.

“On my directions extensive consultation has been

carried out with all the stakeholders including visits by

select committee to all agencies,” the Prime Minister told

reporters at the launch of Green Pakistan Campaign here at

PM’s Office.

The Prime Minister said the government had taken the

initiative to evolve consensus for empowering the people of

FATA.

“All other speculations are wrong,” he said.