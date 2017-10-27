FATA people sacrificed a lot due to war against terrorism: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Minister for SAFRON, Lt General (Retd), Abdul Qadir Baloch has said that the people living

in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), had sacrificed a lot due to war against terrorism.

The peace had been restored in FATA areas due to operation Zarb-e-Azab and Radal Fasaad, he said

while talking to a news channel.

Most of the internally displaced persons (IDPs), had returned to their homes, he said.

All required facilities including clean drinking water were being provided to the IDPs in their areas,

he said.

Recruitment would be made in levies and other forces to further maintain peace and law and order situation,

he said.

All the concerned stakeholders were agreed on FATA reforms, he said.

To a question Abdul Qadir Baloch said that India had involved in funding the terrorists for disturbing peace in

Balochistan.

To another question he said that all the Afghan refugees should go back so that Pakistan could maintain the

affairs in a befitting manner.

Replying to a question he said there was no threat to democratic system in the country.