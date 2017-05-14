FATA female student secures position in CSS exam

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Zarmina Wazir, a student from
Wana, South Waziristan Agency, has passed the Cenrtal Superior
Services (CSS) examination (2016) by securing first position
among candidates from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas
(FATA).
Zarmina, the daughter of former ambassador Ayaz Wazir,
has secured overall 52nd position. She has been allocated
the Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) group, formerly
known as the District Management Group (DMG).
She is the first female from the tribal areas to have
made it to the PAS.
