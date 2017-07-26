FATA completes a year without single polio case

PESHAWAR, July 26 (APP): The Federally Administered Tribal Areas
(FATA) on Wednesday completed a year without a polio case. The last
polio case emerged in the FATA on July 27, 2016 and the zero polio
case status has been maintained since then.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra applauded
the Expanded Programme on Immunization (PEI) FATA team and vaccinators
for keeping the FATA polio free for the last one year.
“It is a significant milestone achieved for first time in the
history of fight against polio in FATA,” he said in a statement.
He congratulated Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator
Dr Fida Muhammad Wazir for his diligent efforts and inspiring
leadership, who could steer the Programme to success despite harsh challenges.
“It has been an unprecedented year of quality leadership
by Dr Fida Mohammad Wazir and superior efforts of EOC FATA team and
field teams who kept FATA polio free for a year,” he said
Meanwhile, Dr Fida Muhammad Wazir, in a statement, also
appreciated the EOC FATA team and agency level teams for the
completion of a year without a polio case. “We should continue to
strive for keeping FATA polio free forever, which is very much
possible now that a lot has been achieved,” he said.
He said it was important to keep constant check on mobile
population as they could be a source of transmitting virus from
other regions to the FATA.
Recent focus of polio programme, he said, had been on reaching
and vaccinating persistently missed children and high risk mobile population.
The coordinator said in line with the National Emergency Action
Plan 2017-18 female vaccination teams were being hired and renewed
focus initiated on developing accurate micro plans so that space for
missing a single child was eliminated.
He said the FATA PEI team would continue efforts and work hard
to sustain the unprecedented achievements and keep the region
polio free.
It is worth mentioning here that Dr Fida Wazir took over as
Additional Chief Secretary FATA on July 28, 2016 and since then
polio eradication has been prioritized as one of the main objectives
for the FATA administration.
