FATA Basketball trials for National Inter-Divisional Championship on Oct 23

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):President FATA Basketball Association Riaz Shinwari Saturday said that the trials to selection FATA team for the forthcoming National Inter-Divisional Basketball Grade-A Championship will be organized on October 23 at 4 pm at Islamia College Basketball Court.

He said the selection committee comprising Rab Nawaz, Hidayat Ullah Afridi, and he himself would short-list the probable for the National event. He also advised the basketball players of FATA to report to Riaz Shinwari on the above mentioned date and time.