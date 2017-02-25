Fast development in Sindh to be ensured under PM’s vision: Zubair

KARACHI, Feb 25 (APP): A faster development and prosperity in Sindh would be ensured in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, while talking to a prominent leader of PML (N) Senator Nihal Hashmi.

Overall political situation in the province as well as various development projects initiated by the federal government in the province of Sindh came up for discussion during the meeting held at the residence

Senator Nihal Hashmi Saturday.

The Governor pointed out that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif various mega development projects have been initiated by the federal government for ensuring faster development and prosperity in the province of Sindh.

In this regard he was establishing contacts with all the political forces so that a joint strategy be undertaken, he added.

Muhammad Zubair was of the view that joint efforts by the federal and the provincial governments can make sure provision of better facilities to the people.

He said that Greenline, Lyari Expressway, K-4, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and other development projects would help provide better basic facilities to the Karachiites.

The Governor said that he would continue contacts with the political parties in the province.