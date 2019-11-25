Fascist Indian regime flagrantly violating human rights of Kashmiris in IOJK: President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said that the fascist Indian regime was flagrantly violating the human rights of Kashmiris by revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and by suspending their civic liberties through the 113-day clampdown.

He said India’s aim of ultimately altering the demography of IOJK was in utter violation of numerous UN Resolutions and established human rights principles.

The President was talking to Commander Qatar Emiri Guard, Staff Maj General Hazzaa Bin Khalil Bin Mansour Al-Shahwani, who along-with a delegation called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Office here said.

He said the BJP-led Indian government had adopted a hostile attitude towards all its minorities, adding, in this regard the international community had the responsibility to persuade India to resolve Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Resolutions.

The President urged Qatar to support Pakistan in its endeavours to highlight Indian human rights violations in IOJK before the world as well as to resolve the dispute amicably.

He underscored that Pakistan attached great importance to its brotherly relations with Qatar and expressed satisfaction at the close political, economic and strategic relations between the two countries.

The President underscored that given the country’s vast experience in the domain of security and the professionalism of its Armed Forces, Pakistan could provide Qatar security for Football World Cup 2022.

Moreover, he said that being an agricultural country, Pakistan would like to enhance its agricultural exports to Qatar.

The President appreciated the regular interaction between defense forces of Pakistan and Qatar.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need of enhancing the training collaboration and operational interaction between the defense forces.

He also appreciated the signing of agreement for the sale of 8 Super Mushak Aircraft worth US $ 57.74 million in 2016 and assured complete spare, maintenance and training support as well as provisioning of 14 instructor pilots and 23 technicians in accordance the Agreement.

He highlighted that a lot of scope existed between the two countries to include defense export and joint production ventures.

The Commander said that Qatar considered it a religious duty to support Pakistan at all levels. The Commander also presented President Dr. Arif Alvi a sword.