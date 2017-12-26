Farooq pays tribute to Chairperson BISP for eradicating poverty

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 26 (APP)::The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu

and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haidar Khan paid glowing tributes to Chairperson of

Benzir Income Support Program (BISP) Marvee Memon for her hectic efforts in

eradicating poverty, promotion of education and empowering women from

downtrodden section of society.

He said while talking to Chairperson BISP Marvee Memon in

Kashmir House Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that PML-N government not only continued BISP

program but also allocated huge funds for the program in interest of poor

segment of society.

AJK PM lauds BISP Chairperson for including Neelum and

Kahota districts of Azad Kashmir in ambit of the program and said that it would

help in reducing financial issues of LOC affected people.

Raja Farooq said PML-N government made the BISP transparent adding

programs like sources of Education and Employment ( Wasila Taleem and Wasila

Rozgar) programs have also become result oriented in assisting women to launch

self-help based employment schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon said

that government is giving focus to educational programs for poor children and to

ensure maximum enrollment in the schools through ‘ Wasila Taleem ‘Program.