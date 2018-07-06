Farooq Haider calls on Shehbaz Sharif

MIRPUR (AJK), July 6 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday called on President Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town Residence, Lahore.

According to a spokesman to AJK government, Mian Shehbaz Sharif said we have blood relations and special bond with the people of Kashmir and PML-N government set a new example of

public service and development during the last two years in AJK.

He said it is matter of great satisfaction that AJK government under the leadership of Raja Farooq Haider Khan is progressing in right direction.

Shehbaz Sharif said Muslim League governments both in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir

has always took a solid stand on Kashmir matching with the aspiration and sentiments of the

Kashmiri people.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed his hope that PML-N under the

dynamic leadership of Mian Shehbaz Sharif would get thumping majority in forthcoming general

election in Pakistan on basis of its excellent performance.

He said the narrative of PML-N Quaid, Mian Nawaz Sharif is getting overwhelming response

of the masses and has become the most popular slogan of people.

Punjab Province of Pakistan has achieved unprecedented development goals in last ten years

that made the party the most popular across the Pakistan, Haider said.

On the occasion, Haider also discussed organizational matter with the party president,

the spokesman said.