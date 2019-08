ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem Tuesday urged the world powers to play its pro-active role to fulfill its responsibility over Kashmir issue as the decision of Indian government has put the regional peace and stability on stake.

Talking to PTV news channel, he expressed his concern over the decision of the Indian government to revoke the special status of Indian occupied Kashmir and termed it a nefarious effort to usurp the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.