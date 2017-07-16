Farhan upsets Karim, Pakistan lose squash series to Egypt

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): Pakistan and Egypt squash series saw
a major upset on Sunday when Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat World
No. 2 Karim Abdel Gawad here at Mushaf Complex.
In the second match of the day, Farhan beat Karim by 17/15,
6/11, 11/5, 11/5 while in the first match Pakistan’s took down
Egypt’s Aboulghar by 11/3, 11/2, 11/8.
However, Pakistan lost squash series to Egypt by 2-3 as on
Saturday Pakistan lost all three matches to the Egyptians.
It may be mentioned here that on Saturday, in the first match
Egypt’s Zahed Mohamed beat Pakistan’s Waqar Mehboob by 11/9, 11/9,
11/8, while Egypt’s Omar Mossad beat Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz in the
second match of the day by 11/8, 11/7, 12/10. In the third and last
match Egypt’s Mazen Hesham beat Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by 11/6,
9/11, 11/9, 11/7.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) who was
chief guest at the closing ceremony of the mega event awarded
trophies to winners and runners-up of the tournament.
Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Marshal Shahid
Akhtar Alvi, Former Squash Legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also witnessed the series.
