Farhan Hashmi only Pak player to move to World Jnr Squash C’ship’s 4th round

ISLAMABAD, Aug 01 (APP):Pakistan’s Mohammad Farhan Hashmi was the lone Pakistani player to move to the fourth round of World Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 at Malaysian Capital Kuala Lumpur’s National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil on Thursday.

Farhan overwhelmed Thomas Rosini of USA in a well-contested fixture, dismissing his opponent with the game score of 11-9, 11-7, 4-11 and 11-8. In the fourth round, he will take on Mostal Elsirty of Egypt later today (Thursday).

Haris Qasim went down fight hard against UK’s Ben Smith (UK). He won first two games but could not carry on the momentum to next games to lose the match by 8-11, 2-11, 11-2, 11-6 and 11-7.