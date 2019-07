LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):Sports Board Punjab’s officials and staff held a farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Director Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Assistant Director Raeesur Rehman, Dr Ijaz Asghar, PRO Abdul Rauf, DSO Tanveer Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.