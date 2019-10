Fareeha determined to share coaching experience with other players

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Female cricketer Fareeha Mahmood, who recently took part in an ACC Level 1 Women Coaching course at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore has said that the course will help her share experience with other cricketers.

Fareeha, who represented Pakistan in three T20Is against Sri Lanka in March 2018, was among the 16 participants, who learnt the basic skills of coaching in the course, which was hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

She was one of the four participants from Pakistan, who featured in the three-day course. She was also one of the probables to attend the Muridke training camp for the Bangladesh series and was granted a three-day break to attend the coaching course.

According to www.pcb.com.pk, Fareeha defined her journey from being student to a participant in the prestigious course. She said: “It was a great feeling to be part of the coaching course as it not only helped me to figure out cricketing issues, but also helped me in identifying cricketing issues of other women players.

“The course helped me to share my experiences with other cricketers in the camp, and I will take this forward to reach out to college girls.”

She said she turned to cricket after seeing her father’s love for the game. “He could not play at the highest level, but it gave me the motivation to come in this sport. I started playing at the school level, and it continued at the college level, before I made debut for Pakistan against Sri Lanka last year.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof is Fareeha’s favourite player.

“I love watching Bismah bat and try to follow the way she plays, but Sidra Amin is the one who I idealise.”