ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):The fans have voted Pakistan’s 12-run win over India at Chennai in 1999 as the greatest Test match to date in the country’s 432-Test history, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The thrilling Test was played from 28 to 31 January with Pakistan coming back from behind to win back-to-back (Bangalore 1987 and Chennai 1999) Tests on the Indian soil.