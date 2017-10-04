Famous singer Masood Rana remembered on his 22nd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): The 22nd death anniversary of famous singer, Masood Rana, was observed on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Masood Rana started his singing career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1955 and in 1964. His Punjabi song “Tange Wala Khair Mangda” in film “Daachi” was a popular street song.

Masood Rana sang scores of songs for Pakistani films. His dozens of Urdu and Punjabi songs proved to be hit songs among people.

He sang in more than 550 films. Fateha Khawani was held at the residence for the departed soul.

He died on oct 4, 1995 in Lahore.