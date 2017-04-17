Famous Qawwal Aziz Mian remembered

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The 75th birth anniversary of famous

Pakistani traditional Qawwal Aziz Mian was observed Monday.

Born as Abdul Aziz in Delhi on April 17 in 1942, Aziz Mian remains

to this day one of the most popular Qawwals of the sub-continent.

He began learning the art of Qawwali at the age of 10 under the

tutelage of Ustad Abdul Wahid Khan.

He moreover received 16 years of training at the Data Ganj Baksh School

of Lahore,and obtained a degree in Urdu literature from the University of Punjab.

He was the only prominent qawwal to write his own lyrics;

though, like others, he also performed lyrics written by other

poets. In addition to his own poetry, Aziz Mian performed poetry by

Allama Iqbal, and a number of contemporary Urdu poets.

He is also credited with performing the longest commercially

released qawwali, “hashr ke roz yeh poochhoonga”, which runs to

slightly over 115 minutes.

He was also a contemporary of the famous duo of Sabri

brothers.

In 1989, the government of Pakistan awarded him with the Pride of

Performance medal.

Aziz Mian died on December 6 in the year 2000 from complications

following hepatitis. He was laid to rest in Multan.