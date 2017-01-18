Famous poet Wasif Ali Wasif remembered

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Famous Urdu poet, writer and Sufi

intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Born on January 15, 1929 in Khushab, he was famous for his unique

literary style. Probably no contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotations than Wasif.

Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to

capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well chosen words.

Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years.

His book “Kiran Suraj” containing these aphorisms remained

best seller for many years.

He used to write short essays on topics like love,life, fortune, fear,

hope, expectation, promise, prayer, happiness, sorrow and so on with clear objective of highlighting the true spirit of Islam.

He died on January 18,1993 and was buried in Lahore.

His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu Poetry) ,Kiran Sooraj

(Aphorism) ,The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran

Sooraj),Dil Darya Samundar (Essays),Qatra Qulzum (Essays), Ocean in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qulzam),Harf Haqeeqat (Essays),Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry),Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry),Baat Say Baat (Aphorism),Gumnam Adeeb (Letters),Ziker e Habeeb (Na’tia Poetry),Dareechay (Aphorism),WasifYat (Essays),Kulyat e Wasif Ali Wasif (Poetry) ,Aqwaal e Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.