Famous Pashto singer Resham killed

PESHAWAR, Aug 01 (APP):Famous Pashto singer Resham was allegedly killed by her husband due to domestic issues in Kalan area of district Nowshera said police on Wednesday.

The brother of deceased Resham, Obaidullah, lodged FIR in Cantt police station that Resham was married to Fayda Khan, a resident of Rahimabad was working outside the country and had recently returned to the country.

Police said that Obaidullah allegedly killed his wife Resham on domestic issues.

The Police have registered FIR and started investigation.