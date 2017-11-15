Famous music composer Feroze Nizami remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Famous film music composer Feroze Nizami was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Wednesday.

He was born in Lahore in 1910. He belonged to a family well versed in the art of music. He received his early education in this field from Ustad Abdul Waheed Khan turning him into a very competent classical vocalist of the Kiranagharana.

After completing his graduation, he joined all India Radio and served on Lahore, Delhi and Lakhnaw stations. After some years, he moved to Bombay and got the chance to exhibit his talent as a music composer. Feroze Nizami had enormous amount of range in his compositions, from classical to semi classical, thumris to western music; he had used all of them. He started his career in 1943, by composing the music of Vishwas with Chhelalal.

In 1946, he composed music for D.R.D. Wadiya’s Muslim social film Neik Parveen. It was a flop but some of Feroze Nizami’s compositions were good.

In 1947, Noor Jehan and her husband Shaukat Hussain had started Shauqat Art Productions in Bombay, and they had started work on their first film. Feroze Nizami was recruited to score the music. The movie was Jugnu, it was a big hit. After the partition, like numerous other artists, Feroze Nizami also moved to Lahore to support a weak Pakistani film Industry.

His first film Hamri Basti (1949) as a music director flopped in Pakistan.Noor Jehan was back again after a four years break from silver screen, and started her Pakistani film and singing career with a great melodious Punjabi film Chann Vey.

In this film, Feroze Nizami’s music reached new heights and almost all the songs created waves in subcontinent. After Jugnu and Chann Vey, in 1952, Dopatta was hat-trick of success by Feroze Nizami and NoorJehan. “Dopatta” was the only Pakistani film to celebrate an outstanding success in the sub-continent.Feroze Nizami passed on November 15, 1975, in Lahore, at the age of 59.