Famous actor Nadeem Baig turns 76

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Famous Pakistani actor, singer and

film producer Nadeem turned 76 on Wednesday.

Mirza Nazeer Baig Mughal better known as Nadeem Baig was born

July 19, 1941 in Vijayawada now part of Andhra Pradesh state of

India, then part of Madras Presidency in British India.

Since the beginning of his career in 1967, he has appeared

in over two hundred films and has won various awards, including the

1997 Pride of Performance award.

Nadeem Baig migrated to Pakistan along with his

family after the independence of Pakistan in 1947. He finished his

high school and attended some years of college in Karachi before he

entered the film industry.

Nadeem’s film career spans over 50 years now. He started

his career in 1967 and made his debut in film Chakori in a leading

role with actress Shabana. The film was produced and directed by

Captain Ehtesham, who, in real life, became his father-in-law in

1968. The film did well in both circuits of Pakistani film

industry,i.e., West and East Pakistan.

He won a Nigar Award in the best actor’s category for

Chakori.

Besides acting, Nadeem has sung many songs for films.

Nadeem has worked with veteran film directors of Pakistani film

industry including Pervez Malik, Nazrul Islam, S. Suleman, Shamim

Ara, Sangeeta and Samina Peerzada. Among the well-known actors, he

has worked with Santosh Kumar, Darpan, Waheed Murad, Allauddin and Syed Kamal over his long career.

He made a popular screen pairing with actress Shabnam with

whom he acted in most of his films.

Some of the major films of the veteran actor include Chakori, Diya

Aur Toofan, Daman Aur Chingari, Aina, Bandish,Dil Lagi, Umang,

Naadan, Chote Sahab, Dhaagh, Mukhra, Sargam, Umar Mukhtar,

Dupatta Jal Raha Hai, Koi Tujh Sa Kahan, Mein Ek Din Laut Kay Aaoon

Ga, Love Mein Gum, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi,The System, Hijrat,

Sikander, Zarrar and Shaan-e-Ishq.