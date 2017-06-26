Families affected by oil tanker fire express gratitude to PM for being with them

BAHAWALPUR, June 26 (APP): The families affected by the tragic incident of oil tanker fire on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for being with them in their hour of grief.

The Prime Minister who cut short his private visit to London, after getting the report of the accident that caused 140 deaths besides critical injuries to several others, landed in Bahawalpur and after a briefing, visited the Victoria Hospital.

The families said they were consoled to find the Prime Minister amongst them and it has given them the courage to overcome their pain and sorrow.

The Prime Minister went around various wards of the hospital and met the injured. He handed over cheques of Rs one million each for the injured and Rs two million for heirs of those who lost their lives.

The Prime Minister enquired about the treatment being provided to the injured, and was informed that the rescue staff, the hospital administration and the doctors were providing them very good care and they were very satisfied.

The Prime Minister said he was shocked to hear about the incident while in London and directed immediate rescue and relief efforts. He said he also decided to cut short his visit to be amongst the affected families.

Several families said the presence of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif was a source of strength for the families who lost their loved ones.

The Prime Minister directed the hospital administration and the local authorities to ensure that every possible facility was provided to the affected families to mitigate their pain.