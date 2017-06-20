Fakhar Zaman accorded warm welcome at Bacha Khan airport

PESHAWAR, June 20 (APP): The hero of final of ICC Champion Trophy,

Fakhar Zaman here on Tuesday was accorded warm welcome at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar amid slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

A large number of people, family members, supporters and well wishers of

Fakhar Zaman greeted him besides showering flowers on the victorious national hero who scored an impressive hundred against arch-rival India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final played at historic Oval Cricket Ground in England on Sunday.

The people and cricket fans chanted patriotic songs and raised slogans

of Pakistan Zindabad and Pakistan Cricket team.

The young Pakistani team stunned the world including India and created

history on Sunday by thrashing Indian side by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy finale at The Oval.

Later, Fakhar Zaman was departed to his hometown Katlang Mardan where

people of Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda Nowshera and others districts accorded warm welcome to him.

Speaking to media persons, Fakhar said winning of ICC Champions

trophy was a historic moment and a gift for the country’s people.

“I am very thankful to Allah Almighty for enabling me to score an

impressive hundred against India at ICC Champion Trophy,” said Fakhar Zaman who was declared man of the mach after scoring 114 runs.

“The credit for the historic win goes to the team management and all

players besides prayers of the people,” he said.

After losing the pool match against India, he said, the players

supported each others for the upcoming games and the team management, coach and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed encouraged us especially the young players that has proved very productive.

The historic win was due to team work, he said and added “It was my

dream to play for Pakistan and score a big hundred against India, which come true at historic ICC Champion Trophy Final.”

“I enjoyed hitting sixes and fours against Indian spinner Ashwin because

he was a top class bowler,” he said. “I am eying now to represent Pakistan in Test cricket and contribute to success of my team,” Fakhar said and thanked people of Pakistan for their overwhelming support and encouragement on this occasion.