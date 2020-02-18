Fakhar lauded statements of UNSG on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday lauded the statements of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Kashmir issue as well as violations of human rights in Occupied territory.

Talking to PTV, he said his unbiased remarks over the issue were in favour the long lasting Pakistani stance regarding the matter.

He said India could not suppressed the determination for independence of the people of Occupied valley as it was failed to defeat their courage against its atrocities and barbarism.

He said the UNSG was a wise person as he enjoyed different important positions during his carrier and he was fully convinced of Pakistani narrative about the Kashmir issue.

Syed Fakhar Imam said time has come that Pakistan should have to send its delegations in different countries capitals for highlighting the issue.

He said the international media was also called India as in-tolerated country, adding that non issuing visa to the British member of the parliament was showing its multiple standards.

The chairman said all political parties were on same page on the issue of Kashmir and the whole nation was united in this regard, adding there was need to strengthen Pakistan’s economy first.