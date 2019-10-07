Fakhar Imam urges world to take serious notice of India’s HR violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday urged the International organizations to take serious notice of massive human rights violations by Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian forces have been orchestrating genocide of Kashmiris and the world powers must play their role in providing a level-playing field to the Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination under the UN resolutions”, he said while talking in a Radio Pakistan programme.