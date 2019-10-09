Fakhar Imam praise PM Imran Khan for highlighting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday lauded the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for highlighting Pakistan’s stance on the core issue of Kashmir and termed his Beijing visit a beginning of new era in bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pak-China friendship is strengthening further after historic visit of Prime minister where he sought Chinese support on its narrative over Kashmir issue, he said while talking to Radio Program.

China is among the five permanent members of United National Security Council (UNSC) and it played an important role in calling of UNSC over Kashmir issue after 50 years, he highlighted.