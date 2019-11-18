Fakhar determined to do his best to get selected for T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said on Monday that he was aware his fans were unhappy with his recent performances.

The 29-year-old from Mardan has scored 50 runs in eight T20Is in the past 12 months at an average of just 6.25 and a high score of 17.

“The feeling of winning matches for your country is something else and you make the fans happy. Hence, they feel disappointed when I am not fulfilling my role in the

team,” Fakhar said while speaking to a private TV channel.

The left-handed batsman said that he would do his best to get selected in the team for the next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia and guide Pakistan to victory. Fakhar, who scored a memorable century against arch-rivals India in the Champions Trophy final, said that performances against India were memorable.