SARGODHA, Apr 2 (APP): At least 20 people including four women were
murdered while three including two women were injured by a fake saint
here, police sources said Sunday.
A matwalli (fake saint) Abdul Waheed along with his four companions
including Yousaf and others had murdered 20 pilgrims including four
women with sharp edge weapons and rods in his chamber in 95 NB near
Sargodha on Saturday after magrib prayer.
The deceased were included Zahid Malang, Khalid Jatt, Muhammad Asif,
Muhammad Nadeem, Javed, Muhammad Shahid, Nusrat Bibi, Shazia Bibi,
Rukhsana Bibi, Saif-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Hussain, Jamil, Muhammad Gulzar, Baber, Muhammad Ashfaq and others.
According to details given by an injured woman to the police at GHQ
hospital that Abdul Waheed and others called upon one by one his followers into his chamber and by offering them poisoned food, he killed them
with sharp edge weapons and rods with the help of his companions.
She added that on making noise by the children who had seen through
doors, people attacked the murderers but they managed to flee.
Police said that the Astana was run by a saint Muhammad Ali Gujjar
a resident of Chak 95 NB but on the day of incident he was not present
at the venue.
“Food is distributed among the pilgrims at the Astana during the
first week of Islamic month Rajab,” police added.
Police have arrested the accused Abdul Waheed and his three
accomplices and during preliminary investigation they have confessed
the crime.
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Liaqat Ali Chattah and DPO Muhammad
Sohail have reached the venue and investigating the crime.
Fake saint kills 20 people
SARGODHA, Apr 2 (APP): At least 20 people including four women were