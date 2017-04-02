Fake saint kills 20 people

SARGODHA, Apr 2 (APP): At least 20 people including four women were

murdered while three including two women were injured by a fake saint

here, police sources said Sunday.

A matwalli (fake saint) Abdul Waheed along with his four companions

including Yousaf and others had murdered 20 pilgrims including four

women with sharp edge weapons and rods in his chamber in 95 NB near

Sargodha on Saturday after magrib prayer.

The deceased were included Zahid Malang, Khalid Jatt, Muhammad Asif,

Muhammad Nadeem, Javed, Muhammad Shahid, Nusrat Bibi, Shazia Bibi,

Rukhsana Bibi, Saif-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Sajid, Muhammad Hussain, Jamil, Muhammad Gulzar, Baber, Muhammad Ashfaq and others.

According to details given by an injured woman to the police at GHQ

hospital that Abdul Waheed and others called upon one by one his followers into his chamber and by offering them poisoned food, he killed them

with sharp edge weapons and rods with the help of his companions.

She added that on making noise by the children who had seen through

doors, people attacked the murderers but they managed to flee.

Police said that the Astana was run by a saint Muhammad Ali Gujjar

a resident of Chak 95 NB but on the day of incident he was not present

at the venue.

“Food is distributed among the pilgrims at the Astana during the

first week of Islamic month Rajab,” police added.

Police have arrested the accused Abdul Waheed and his three

accomplices and during preliminary investigation they have confessed

the crime.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Liaqat Ali Chattah and DPO Muhammad

Sohail have reached the venue and investigating the crime.