Faizabad operation: Two injured persons receiving treatment at PIMS

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Sunday said that still two injured persons were admitted in

the hospital, who received injuries from protesters of sit-in at Faizabad

Interchange during police operation.

According to an official of PIMS, these two policemen were being given best medical services from the hospital

and after complete recovery they will be discharged from the hospital.

He said that total 216 injured person had been shifted to the hospital including policemen, FC personnel and civilians,

who mainly received injuries due to stone-throwing of protesters and

suffocation from tear-gas.

He said that all injured persons had been discharged after giving necessary medical treatment while two persons had

been retained.

Talking to media persons, Deputy Director Emergency PIMS Dr Farukh Kamal said that more than 100 beds had been added with

the emergency department of PIMS to provide best medical assistance to injured persons.

He said that the hospital was on high alert in wake of police operation against sit-in protesters.

He said that the hospital management had deployed additional medical and para medical staff with additional beds in

the hospital to ensure provision of best medical cover to injured persons besides ensuring provision of sufficient quantity of medicines.

Similarly, ambulances had been arranged to shift injured persons from Faizabad to the hospital and providing

other medical services during police operation, he added.