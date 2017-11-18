Faiz Mela in full swing on second day

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):The Faiz International Festival

is going on in full swing at Alhamra Arts Council on the

second day of the event.

Over 20 programmes of different kinds were presented

in three halls of Alhamra on Saturday.

The programmes include: debate competitions between

schools, dance performance by Lahore Grammar School,

political activism and the way forward, Theatre play,

Discussion on Qawwali, ‘My journey to theature’, TV and

film, Iqbal and Faiz- Legandary grandfathers, Art as healer,

An evening of poetry and piano, Lok virsa, 70 years of

partition, Book launch- A sentimental journey, Faiz Shanasi,

Young Singers, Photographic exhibition of Faiz and others

progremmes.

The management of the festival has arranged stalls of fast

food, tea, coffee and foods at the venue.

However, the public thronged the Alhamra to enjoy this

opportunity. The festival will continue on Sunday.