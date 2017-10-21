Faith in finality of prophethood basic part of religion: Pb CM

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Saturday said that faith in the finality of prophethood

was unshakeable.

He said, it is still so and it will remain intact because

this belief is the basic part of our religion and who does not

have faith in the finality of the prophethood is expelled from Islam.

The CM said the Constitution had also endorsed the faith in

the finality of the prophethood and the PML-N holds unshakeable

faith in the finality of the prophethood.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Ulema, here today. Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Amin-ul-Hasnat Shah, Maulana Ghulam Muhammad Siyalvi, Pir Aijaz Hashmi, Maulana Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Pir Syed Tahir Saeed Kazmi, Mufti Intekhab Ahmed, Pirzada Usman, Mufi Muhammad Ramazan Siyalvi, Mufti Muhammad Haseeb Qadri, Mufti Imran Hanfi, Maulana Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi and others were included in the delegation.

Talking to the delegation, CM Shehbaz Sharif said swift action was taken when some changes in this regard were pointed out in the oath

and the oath was restored to its original shape and the parliament corrected the concerned law in this regard.

He said every Muslim has complete faith in the finality of the prophethood. He said opinions of all respected Ulema were listened

to attentively and we respect their views. He said the life of the

Prophet (PBUH) is a great example for all of Muslims to follow.

He said, Ulema should spread the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in their sermons. He said, he had given swift statement in this regard

and he stands by this statement and he had said ‘who has done this sacrilegious, send him packing’.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Syed Zaeem Qadri, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IGP and concerning officials were present on the occasion.