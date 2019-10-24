Faisal Javed warns opposition not to take any unconstitutional measure in azadi march

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday warned the opposition parties that none of their unconstitutional measure in their forthcoming azadi march would be tolerated at any cost, as the country is already facing precarious situation under which any clash can damage our national interests and the Kashmir cause.

Talking to private news channel, he regretted over the conspiracy being hatched by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rehman against the democratically elected government which would harm the Kashmir cause.

Criticizing the JUI-F call for Azadi March, he said protest should be peaceful, adding, damaging public and private property is not right.

He said that the Kashmir issue has been put aside since the time Maulana started his Azadi March plan which was a great injustice with the Kashmiri people.

Senator further said Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully internationalized the issue of Kashmir, which has been lingering on for the last five decades but now Mulana diverting world attention through these blackmailing tactics to get his personal interests.

He said Mulana Fazal was trying to destabilize the country through dharnas (sit-ins) and politics of confrontation.

He said JUI-F chief wanted to divert the attention of whole world from the real cause of Kashmir by staging drama of protests and marches in the country.

He said the Mualana’s agenda was aiming at destruction and to getting seats through the backdoor while Imran Khan’s agenda was to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous and foiling India’s nefarious designs in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Faisal Javed said opposition will be allowed to protest in Islamabad as long as they would remain peaceful.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman should reconsider his decision about Azadi March as it was seriously affecting Kashmir cause.

“Maulana sahib has been sitting in every government’s bus, only this time he’s helpless,” Javed said.

“If he’s given a position, then believe me, he would take back his call for the march,” he mentioned.

He questioned what agenda Mulana is following? and what sort of a sit-in would participants of the Azadi March stage?, what demands were not even clear?.

“Opposition can’t stage dharna like the PTI as Imran Khan’s party aims and objectives were clear in front of public”, he added.

Senator said Fazal must come to Islamabad, however, no one would come out in his support.

Javed said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People’s party corrupt politicians bankrupted the country over the past 30 years.

“It is Imran Khan who has now steered the country to the right path,” he added.

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government but he will definitely failed in his agenda, he said.

He said government has also formed a committee to negotiate with the JUI-F as we want peaceful talks with opposition.

He said entire nation is aware that Imran Khan has been performing his duties with full responsibilities and completely in line with democratic practices.

Replying to a question, he urged both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz refrain from doing politics on health issues of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.