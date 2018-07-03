Fair, free elections only agenda of caretakers: Askari

MULTAN, July 3 (APP)::Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari said that holding of fair, free and transparent elections are the only agenda of the caretaker government.

He said this while holding a meeting here on Monday. In Punjab, the numbers of polling stations increased and there would be more administrative responsibilities on the government.

He directed officials concerned to ensure implementation of the election code of conduct without any discrimination.

Dr Askari said that foolproof security measures were being made to maintain peaceful environment in the province.

He directed officials to perform their duties with complete dedication for holding transparent elections. He also lauded exemplary coordination between the Election Commission, police and other departments for general election 2018.

Caretaker Home Minister Shaukat Javed also spoke on the occasion and directed the law-enforcers to remain vigilant in order to avoid any untoward incident. Nobody would be allowed for resorting to firing into the air or fireworks during the ongoing campaign.

He informed meeting participants that the process of search operations was in progress in the province.

Similarly, polling material would be transported under tight security arrangements. He said that security arrangements would be tightened not only at polling stations but also at other places. The law enforcers have also made arrangements to deal any emergency-like situation on the occasion of elections.