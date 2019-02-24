Faheem, Ronchi guide Islamabad to win over Karachi in PSL

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Medium pacer Faheem Ashraf grabbed three wickets while Luke Ronchi struck a masterful half century to steer defending champions Islamabad United to a comfortable seven wicket win over a hapless Karachi Kings in HBL PSL in Sharjah on Saturday.

Ronchi built on Faheem’s 3-26 with an undefeated 35-ball 67 spiced up with three sixes and eight boundaries as Islamabad chased down a modest 144-run target with 23 balls to spare on a double-header day, said the information made available here on Sunday.

Australian Ben Dunk (32-ball 49 with two sixes and three boundaries) and Aamer Yamin (19-ball 35 not out with three fours and two sixes) helped Karachi Kings recover from a precarious 74-6 to 143-6 in 20 overs after they were put into bat.