Facilitators of terrorists to be smashed completely: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 27 (APP): Federal Parliamentary
Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin
Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that facilitators of
terrorists will be eliminated from every corner of
the country.
Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Gas supply at
Dera Kamarana Chak 65-SB Kotmomin on Monday he said that
recent terrorist attacks in different parts of the country
were unsuccessful conspiracy to destroy peace of the
Pakistan adding that murderers of humanity were enemy of
Islam and the country as well.
Ranjha said that on the direction of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, work on Mega development projects
for facilitating people of far flung areas would be
completed by the end of 2017, adding that NA-65 will be
an exemplary and model constituency after completion
of development works.
