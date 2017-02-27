Facilitators of terrorists to be smashed completely: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 27 (APP): Federal Parliamentary

Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin

Shahnawaz Ranjha has said that facilitators of

terrorists will be eliminated from every corner of

the country.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Gas supply at

Dera Kamarana Chak 65-SB Kotmomin on Monday he said that

recent terrorist attacks in different parts of the country

were unsuccessful conspiracy to destroy peace of the

Pakistan adding that murderers of humanity were enemy of

Islam and the country as well.

Ranjha said that on the direction of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, work on Mega development projects

for facilitating people of far flung areas would be

completed by the end of 2017, adding that NA-65 will be

an exemplary and model constituency after completion

of development works.