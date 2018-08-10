Facilitation counter established to guide MNAs elect

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):The National Assembly Secretariat has established a facilitation counter in the committee room no 2 to facilitate and guide the newly elected members of National Assembly.

The facilitation counters would remain open from 10am to 5pm. The pictures of MNAs elect would be taken there, besides issuing them membership cards and providing them other necessary information, said a whatsapp message received from NA Media Wing.

In the first session, the MNAs elect would take oath, elect Prime Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated its Chairman Imran Khan for the slot of Leader of the House while PML (N) President Shahbaz Sharif has been fielded as joint candidate by the Opposition. The Opposition has also nominated Khurshid Shah for the slot of Speaker. PTI nominated Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qaiser for the slot of Speaker National Assembly.