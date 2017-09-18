Facilitating agri trade, value addition govt’s top priority: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Commerce Muhammad

Pervaiz Malik on Monday said the government was prioritizing to

facilitate the trade of dates and value addition to the sector.

Pakistan has a huge potential in Agri trade that needed to

be exploited for the modernization, technological development and value

addition in this sector, he said addressing as a chief guest in dates festival organized by Trade Development Authority (TDAP) here.

He said Pakistan was the fourth largest grower of date in the

world and value addition was must for enhancing export of the

product.

The minister said for enhancing foreign trade, the

government was committed to improve the standards according to the

international market.

Infrastructure development and value addition in date growing

areas would increase the employment opportunities and support for

poverty alleviation in Balochistan and Sindh.

“We can attract the foreign investment through value addition

in agriculture, which also increases the country’s foreign reserves,”

he said.

Pervaiz Malik said the government had planned to form strategy

for research and workplace strategy to introduce the modern

technology for enhancing the yield of date and modernize the export

system.

On the occasion, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on

Commerce and Textile, Syed Shibli Faraz said Pakistan was

a agricultural country and “We need to enhance our export in this

sector.

“We need to focus on value addition as 300 items of dates

growing in the country,” he said.

Secretary TDAP, Inamullah Khan said on the occasion that

Pakistan has exporting worth $ 106 million to the world.

“We are focussing to explore the new market to counter the

other competitor in Agro trade and enhance the country’s trade.