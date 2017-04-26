Facilitate citizens instead of causing problems, Nisar directs departments

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday admonished Traffic Police (TP), saying

increase in travelling problems of citizens of twin cities of

Rawalpindi and Islamabad was unbearable.

“If you (TP) and National Database and Registration Authority

(NADRA) cannot facilitate citizens, you have no right to increase

difficulties in their lives,” he said this while chairing a meeting

which was attended here by senior officers of attached departments

of Ministry of Interior.

He asked both NADRA and Traffic Police why problems of

citizens were not addressed in spite of reports being run every day

in media.

“Why Ministry of Interior has to intervened on every issue.

Why not institute do their own work,” the Minister questioned.

Chaudhry Nisar said tough decisions could be taken on top

positions in relevant departments in case the situation remains

same.

The Minister also took notice on cutting of trees at Margalla

Hills and directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad to ensure prompt

implementation of remarks and instructions of Supreme Court in this

matter.

He asked Islamabad Capital Territory Administration why action

was not taken against those involved in this violation.

The Minister directed the senior officials to reach the sites

instead of going to their offices and also summon relevant

departments there.

He also directed Capital Development Authority

(CDA) and District Administration to take action against those

officials, failed to curb this activity.

Taking notice of media reports regarding installation of e-Tag

facility at entry and exit points of Federal Capital, the Minister

said basic objective of this service is to facilitate and save

citizens from hassle of again and again security checks. This

facility would be optional and there would be no restriction on

entry of vehicles without e-tag.

On a matter of e-ticketing, Islamabad Traffic Police informed

the meeting that this new system would be operational within a week.

Through this facility, challan fee would be paid through Android

Mobile Phones and Mobile Banking.