Extremism in Pakistan outcome of Afghan war: NSA

ISLAMABAD, April 7 (APP): National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General

Nasser Janjua Friday said extremism in Pakistan was an outcome of the Afghan war.

Dispelling the impression about Pakistan, he said while addressing

Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit held here, it was a wrong and baseless propaganda that its nukes could go in hands of extremists.

“Pakistan is land of beauty and its inhabitants are talented,”

he said.

He said it was a wrong perception that Pakistan was playing

double-game in Afghanistan. Had Pakistan on side of Taliban then

why they would have been fighting against Pakistan?

He pointed out that there existed 108 exit and entry points

between Afghanistan and Pakistan which were being used by people of

both the nations as land routes.

He said if Pakistan had not stood against USSR then today

Afghanistan would have not been existed on the world map.

He said the USA was the sole power in the world and this was

due to the countless sacrifices rendered by Pakistan.

Referring to the ‘Farari’ movement in Balochistan, he said

this all was brainchild of those having nefarious motives. This can

be overcome by boosting economic activity in the province.

On the Islamic forces block, the NSA said this was founded

solely by Saudi Arabia and selection of countries in the fold was

again sole choice of the founder.

“Our decision not to send our forces to Yemen was meant to

maintain the equilibrium in the region,” he said.

He said if General (R) Raheel Sharif was assuming as head

of the Islamic forces block he never will represent any specific

sect or sects.

He was having as good relationship with Iran as with

Saudi Arabia. He (Gen. Raheel) enjoys cordial relationship with

Iran.

“Pakistan will remain neutral and will not take side of Saudia

Arabia or Iran,” he added.