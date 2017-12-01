External, internal enemies want to destablise Pakistan: Ahsan

PESHAWAR, Dec 01 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Friday evening said that both internal and external enemies wanted to destablize Pakistan and that was why terrorists were hitting time and again.

If the country continued to face internal and external challenges, terrorists would get opportunity to strike, he said

while talking to media men after inquiring after health of the injured here at the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The minister on behalf of the prime minister also announced compensation of Rs1 million for the heirs of each victim and Rs 500,000 for the critically wounded and Rs 200,000 for the slightly injured of the terrorist attack on the Agriculture Directorate, Peshawar.

He highly lauded the performance of security forces against the well-armed terrorists wearing suicide vests,

which had no precedent.

He said the timely action by the security forces had helped minimize the damage. The security personnel

countered the attackers bravely and saved the nation from a big catastrophe.

Ahsan said the country would be purged of the terrorists. The government would not rest until the country was cleansed of the menace of terrorism.

All the state institutions, he said, would have to rise to the occasion in the war against terrorism. “We have to collectively fight the battle against terrorists,” he added.