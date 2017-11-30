External forces hatching conspiracies against CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said some external forces were hatching conspiracies to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but they would never succeed in their sinister designs.

Work on CPEC projects was successfully underway as this project was the game changer for the people of the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

“Anti-CPEC forces wanted to disrupt peace in the country,” he said, adding despite many challenges, Pakistan was achieving economic progress.

He said the present government had wanted to end Faizabad sit-in peacefully to defeat those intending to create sectarian issues in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said, ”We have resolved protest demonstration and sit-in of religious party with success.”

To a question, he said the operation was conducted on the decision of the Court. He said Anti Riots Forces comprising 2000 police personnel would be established to avoid any protest or sit-in here in future.

Replying to a question, he said operation Raddul Fasad was launched to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.