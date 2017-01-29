Extensive drive launched against land mafia in AJK: Farooq

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 29 (APP): AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider

Khan Sunday said an extensive drive had been launched against land mafia in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz AJK Chapter in the United Kingdom, he said the record of the land allotments for the last 10 years would be thoroughly checked as to how state lands were allotted as political bribes.

The AJK Prime Minister said tens of thousands of acres of state land

was usurped by the ministers of former regime as well as the bureaucrats.

He said he would ensure that all the unlawful and uncalled for allotments of the state owned land were cancelled and returned to

the rightful owners or to the public register.

Farooq Haider recalled that it was his mission to restore the

sanctity of the principle of merit in Azad Jammu Kashmir and undo the wrongs doings of all the outgoing and former PPP governments in AJK.

PML N Azad Kashmir leaders Zubair Iqbal Kiyani and Raja Imtiaz Ahmed, the PM said that he had initiated campaign against land mafia in Azad Kashmir.