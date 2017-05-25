Exports showing upward trend: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq

Dar on Thursday said the prime minister had announced various measures

and packages to boost exports, which had started producing results as

in the third and fourth quarters of current fiscal year exports have shown upward trend.

He stated this at a press conference while launching Economic Survey, for outgoing year 2016-17 here today.

According to the survey,Pakistan external sector continued facing stress

during 2016-17.

The imports continued to grow at a much faster rate and grew

by a large percentage of 18.7 during the first nine months of the

FY 2017 as compared to the previous years.

The year on year and month on month trend was now in positive

zone as the exports during March 2017 grew by 3.6 % as compared to

March 2016 and grew by 9.95 % as compared to February 2017.

An impressive performance in March 2017 hints at a faster

recovery and suggesting that the negative effects of exports are

bottoming out.

During current fiscal year, Jul- Mar period , Pakistan’s

imports were showing rising trend at a relatively faster rate (18.7

percent) due to the increased economic activity as part of China

pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Particularly in the energy

sector.

The construction projects under CPEC require heavy machinery

that has to be imported.

It is also observed that the economy was currently being led

both by investment as well as consumption,resulting in relatively

higher levels of imports.

The sharp increase in imports may not be a cause for major

worry,the imports during the current fiscal year included around

US $ 12 billion of capital goods (machinery,metals) which would

eventually increase the country’s industrial capacity and help

export to flourish.

The increase in import of machinery will have multiplier

effect on the economy as the manufacturing has the highest

backward linkage among the major sectors.