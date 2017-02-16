Over 40 devotees martyred in Sehwan bomb blast

HYDERABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Over 40 devotees were martyred and several others injured when a bomb exploded at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Town on Thursday evening.

A suicide bomber exploded himself while the devotees were offering

Fateha at the Mazar of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, police said.

A large number of Edhi Foundation ambulances reached Sehwan from Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu and Nawabshah to shift the injured to hospitals in Jamshoro and Nawabshah.

The Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Jamshoro also reached Sehwan to monitor the rescue and relief work. While on the directives of Chief of Army Staff, Army Medical teams along with ambulances also reached the site.

High alerts were declared at hospitals in Jamshoro, Dadu and Nawabshah including Combined Military Hospital, Hyderabad.

Police sealed the Mazar for carrying out rescue operation smoothly.